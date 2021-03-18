It’s been a couple of months since Amazon’s cloud gaming platform, Luna, made its debut on Android. At the time, it was limited to only a handful of recent Android devices, but now, Amazon Luna has expanded to more devices, including the Galaxy S21 series.

In a tweet this afternoon, Amazon confirmed that Luna has expanded Android support to nearly 3 new devices. Those include:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Before today’s announcement, Amazon Luna was already compatible with the following devices:

Pixel Devices Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5 Samsung Devices Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20 OnePlus Devices OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

This is the first expansion Amazon has had of Luna support on Android, but it’s still within the same set of brands as before, Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus. As before, Luna on Android works with the Luna Controller or a Bluetooth controller and runs through a web app in Chrome at amazon.com/luna. You’ll still need an invite to the service to try it out, as well as the $5.99/month subscription (or Ubisoft+).

