It’s been a couple of months since Amazon’s cloud gaming platform, Luna, made its debut on Android. At the time, it was limited to only a handful of recent Android devices, but now, Amazon Luna has expanded to more devices, including the Galaxy S21 series.
In a tweet this afternoon, Amazon confirmed that Luna has expanded Android support to nearly 3 new devices. Those include:
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
Before today’s announcement, Amazon Luna was already compatible with the following devices:
Pixel Devices
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
Samsung Devices
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
OnePlus Devices
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
This is the first expansion Amazon has had of Luna support on Android, but it’s still within the same set of brands as before, Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus. As before, Luna on Android works with the Luna Controller or a Bluetooth controller and runs through a web app in Chrome at amazon.com/luna. You’ll still need an invite to the service to try it out, as well as the $5.99/month subscription (or Ubisoft+).
More on Cloud Gaming:
- Hands-on: Amazon Luna’s Netflix-style cloud gaming has rough edges but a strong core
- GeForce Now ‘Priority’ tier will double costs to $10/mo, but ‘Founders’ stick to $5/mo
- Lenovo will bundle 3 months of Stadia Pro with its Legion and IdeaPad Windows laptops
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.