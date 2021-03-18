The latest project from Google’s Area 120 incubator is called Threadit, and it aims to bolster team collaboration through flexible video messages that can be replied to at any time.

Threadit hopes to capitalize on the video medium, but without the “live” nature that’s limiting to people working in different time zones. It starts by recording either your front-facing camera or current screen. Users can capture short clips, which can be re-recorded, and have them be automatically stitched together.

Once done, you send it to your team via a threadit.app link and they can “reply with their own video message when they’re ready.”

Threadit helped us feel like we were working together in person, even though we were responding at different times from across the world — it built connections that email couldn’t. The best part? Nobody had to get up early or stay up late.

Work on Threadit started over a year ago to “explore whether recorded video could help remote teams work better.” They actively used their own tool in that time to replace whiteboarding sessions and “quick updates around someone’s desk.”

We use Threadit to show each other our progress, ask questions or request feedback without needing to coordinate schedules. This helps us reduce unnecessary meetings while still becoming a tighter-knit team. We have more time to think and do focused work, and the meetings we keep are more effective and easier to schedule for everyone.

Google’s Threadit is available on the web today with a Chrome extension also making it available in Gmail. A Slack integration is also coming soon.

