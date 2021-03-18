TWRP 3.5.1 adds new features, preps Android 11 support

As one of the most popular custom recoveries for Android tinkerers, the release of TWRP 3.5.1 might peak the interest of those wanting more Android 11 ROMs.
The update has been confirmed as rolling out, with some minor tweaks and added features, but the bulk of this “mini-release” is dedicated to prep work ahead of true Android 11 support. As a community-driven project, TWRP 3.5.1 is a testament to the community that helps maintain and update it.
With the TWRP 3.5.0 update, support was brought for devices that shipped with Android pre-installed, 3.5.1 adds the frameworks required for true Android 11 support. Work is still underway, so while it’s great to hear, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to install TWRP on a device that has shipped with Android 11 just yet.
Along with many performance-related improvements, the team has added support for the flashing of both device slots when flashing a device image, there is also the ability to rename directory names where specific TWRP 3.5.1 backups are stored, while another highlight is the support for a flashable Magisk APK. You can check out the full changelog below:
Android 9 Branch:
- Fixes
- Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback
- SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff
- SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback
Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:
- Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback
- TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67
- Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC
- Chinese translation updates – betaxb
- Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy
- add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback
- ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy
- Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid
- Nano support – nebrassy
- Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback
- Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd
- Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67
- Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9
- ORS support to format data – AdrianDC
- Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67
- NL translation updates – ianmacd
- Cleanup
- Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87
- Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback
- Fixes
- Restore system root context – bigbiff
- Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback
- Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd
- Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd
You should be able to grab the latest TWRP 3.5.1 build for your specific device via the dedicated download page here.
