TWRP 3.5.1 adds new features, preps Android 11 support

As one of the most popular custom recoveries for Android tinkerers, the release of TWRP 3.5.1 might peak the interest of those wanting more Android 11 ROMs.

The update has been confirmed as rolling out, with some minor tweaks and added features, but the bulk of this “mini-release” is dedicated to prep work ahead of true Android 11 support. As a community-driven project, TWRP 3.5.1 is a testament to the community that helps maintain and update it.

With the TWRP 3.5.0 update, support was brought for devices that shipped with Android pre-installed, 3.5.1 adds the frameworks required for true Android 11 support. Work is still underway, so while it’s great to hear, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to install TWRP on a device that has shipped with Android 11 just yet.

Along with many performance-related improvements, the team has added support for the flashing of both device slots when flashing a device image, there is also the ability to rename directory names where specific TWRP 3.5.1 backups are stored, while another highlight is the support for a flashable Magisk APK. You can check out the full changelog below:

Android 9 Branch: Fixes Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback

Android 9 and Android 10 Branches: Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback

TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67

Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC

Chinese translation updates – betaxb

Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy

add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback

ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy

Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid

Nano support – nebrassy

Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback

Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd

Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67

Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9

ORS support to format data – AdrianDC

Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67

NL translation updates – ianmacd

Cleanup Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87 Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback

Fixes Restore system root context – bigbiff Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd



You should be able to grab the latest TWRP 3.5.1 build for your specific device via the dedicated download page here.

