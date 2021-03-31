An issue with Google Fi group messaging sees MMS replies annoyingly be sent as individual texts. The problem emerged over the past day with both iPhone and Android subscribers affected.

Those impacted think they are just replying to a group conversation. However, their message is being sent individually to each person in the thread. There are several reports with the earliest dating to Tuesday. While both Android and iOS users on Google Fi say they are affected, the current incident count seems to lean towards those with the latter device type. Texting people on other carriers, including Verizon, can produce the issue.

Many are seeing the problem, but it does not appear to be entirely widespread. There are reports from those using the Messages for web client and with Rich Communication Services enabled. Turning off RCS does not seem to make a difference once the problem emerges.

So far, there have been no reports of the Google Fi group MMS issue abating yet. A fix will likely occur on Google’s end rather than anything a user does helping resolve the problem.

