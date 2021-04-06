As we reported yesterday, Google’s April patch for the Pixel 5 includes some minor fixes as well as a big update for gamers. Now, it’s been confirmed that the patch “essentially doubles” GPU performance on the Pixel 5.

You might have missed it last year when the phone launched, but it was reported that the Pixel 5’s GPU performance lagged well behind other phones using the same Snapdragon 765G chipset. That doesn’t make a whole lot of a difference in day-to-day tasks, but it was a restriction that those playing even slightly demanding mobile games certainly felt.

AnAndTech reported fairly pitiful numbers earlier this year when comparing the Pixel 5 to countless other Android smartphones, even lagging well behind the three-generation-old Galaxy S10 series and, more importantly, lagging behind the LG Velvet with some scores coming in at nearly half.

In a Twitter thread, the outlet’s Andrei F confirmed that the April security patch has done wonders for the Pixel 5’s GPU performance. He says that performance has “essentially doubled” and is now in line with other Snapdragon 765G smartphones. That’s great news for Pixel 5 owners, and the same improvement should apply to the Pixel 4a 5G as well, though it hasn’t been tested just yet.

Thanks for the ping. I can confirm that performance has been essentially doubled from the scores published there, and in line or better than other 765G phones. Tested on Pixel 5. The fact it took 6 months is sad though. — Andrei F. (@andreif7) April 5, 2021

