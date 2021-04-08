Through services like Stadia, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, game streaming has improved a lot over the past couple of years. Now, Amazon Luna is getting a bit more flexible with the addition of a 720p gap for streaming quality.

As it stands today, Amazon Luna maxes out at 1080p streaming, behind Stadia’s 4K but above Xbox’s 720p limit. For the sake of flexibility, though, Amazon is giving its users the option to cap their stream at 720p quality. This allows for less of an impact on your bandwidth while streaming as well as less overall data usage if you have a data cap from your internet provider.

This option is available today through the Settings tab within Luna. Just pick your quality setting and get to gaming.

Since Luna launched into early access, we’ve regularly heard from customers on what they’re enjoying as well as areas where we can improve their experience. One of the most requested features is the ability to play at lower resolutions to match unique internet connection speeds and bandwidth demands. Starting today, we’re enabling a new 720p option, allowing for decreased bandwidth and data usage by streaming at a lower resolution. With this setting, customers that have data cap limitations from their internet service providers can play at a lower resolution without sacrificing gameplay performance.

