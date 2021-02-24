Cloud gaming has seen some big jumps forward over the past year as Stadia and xCloud have expanded in major ways. Amazon Luna joined the fray in mid-2020, but in an invite-only capacity. Now, Amazon Luna is expanding to more customers, as the service is now immediately available to Fire TV owners.

For most users, Amazon Luna requires signing up for the invite waitlist, with Amazon sending you the final invite at some point with a 30-day period where you can accept the invite and start the $5.99/month subscription.

Now, if you own a compatible Amazon Fire TV, you can now sign up for Luna immediately. Luna is available on Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick – 2nd and 3rd generation, Fire TV – 3rd gen (2017), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition.

Starting today, we are excited to extend early access to more Fire TV customers. New customers can download the Luna app on Fire TV and get started with a 7-day free trial to the Luna+ channel. After the free trial, Luna+ channel subscriptions renew at $5.99/month during early access. The Luna+ channel has something for everyone, including hits like Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania, and GRiD. Luna+ has a growing selection of games, with new titles added every month. Customers can sign up for the Ubisoft+ channel for $14.99/month beta pricing and explore premium versions of new titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Beyond the expanded access, Amazon is also making the Luna Controller available to everyone, regardless of whether they have an invite. The controller’s price, though, has jumped up to $69.99 from its $49.99 entry price. Amazon’s controller, like Google’s, connects directly to the game as it runs in the cloud, cutting down on latency. As we mentioned in our hands-on, though, the quality of the Luna Controller doesn’t quite hit the same mark as the Stadia Controller, or Xbox/PlayStation controllers, for that matter.

