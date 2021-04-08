Google rolling out UV Index watch face complication for Wear OS

- Apr. 8th 2021 9:43 am PT

At the end of last year, Google modernized the Wear OS Weather Tile alongside other updates to the platform. In that vein, Wear OS is now getting a UV Index complication for watch faces. 

Today, there is only a “Weather” complication that shows the current condition and temperature. The one for UV index is similarly styled and matches all other small complication styles. Opening the full Weather app currently provides high/low, precipitation chance, and forecast for a few hours into the future.

The ultraviolet index, which ranges from 0 to 11+, is an “international standard measurement of the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time.”

Google tells us that the UV Index complication is in the process of rolling out, and will be available for all Wear OS watches running the latest updates.

This is the latest in a line of small usability tweaks that the company has made to Wear OS in recent weeks, including:

