In addition to a broader fall update with speed improvements and “more intuitive controls,” Google this August announced a new Weather Tile for Wear OS. That’s rolling out now along with a Breathe Tile.

Announced as part of updates to the Google Fit mobile apps today, the Breathe Tile makes it easier to access the existing feature. In addition to appearing in the app list, it can be launched by swiping left on the clock face.

It joins four other Fit Tiles for Goals, Heart Points, Heart rate, and Workout. The relaxation method is unchanged from before, and will show a heart rate summary and recap of other breathing sessions from the week.

Meanwhile, the new Wear OS Tile is officially rolling out after A/B testing earlier this year. It features large numbers and iconography for improved glanceability on a small screen. The current condition is noted first and followed by the temperature, as well as your current location.

When relevant, precipitation and weather alerts will be displayed. High/low temperatures round out the bold redesign, with this style matching the Google Fit Tiles. This take does lose the bi-hourly weather forecast, but the new look is refreshing for a common task on Wear OS.

