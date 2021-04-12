Google’s Android Auto has become an important tool for many users, but it may soon implement a change that could get in the way for some. Soon, Android Auto may block your connection if USB debugging is enabled on your device.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Connectivity troubleshooter

Strings in the latest Android Auto update, v6.3, hint at a change coming soon. It appears that the app may soon determine if your Android device has USB Debugging turned on. If so, a message may appear saying that “connection to a vehicle may be prevented when USB debugging is enabled.”

<string name=”usb_debugging_message”>”A connection to a vehicle may be prevented when USB debugging is enabled. Turn off “USB debugging” in “Developer options” and try again.”</string> <string name=”usb_debugging_resolution_text”>”Settings”</string> <string name=”usb_debugging_title”>”USB Debugging is enabled”</string>

Based on other strings within the app, we were able to confirm that this is only a warning message as part of a new “Connectivity Troubleshooter.” The feature isn’t present in the app currently but it’ll help users work through connection issues when it does formally arrive. Our Kyle Bradshaw was able to enable the feature manually on his device and found evidence that the troubleshooting tool may also be able to detect if you’re using a bad USB cable.

<string name=”settings_connection_troubleshooter_title”>”Connectivity Troubleshooter”</string> <string name=”settings_connection_troubleshooter_summary”>”Check for any current issues with your connection.”</string> <string name=”settings_connection_enable_troubleshooter_title”>”Enable troubleshooter feedback”</string> <string name=”settings_connection_enable_troubleshooter_summary”>”Capture a bug report to send to Google when connection issues are detected.”</string> <string name=”connection_session_overview_title”>”Android Auto Connection Detector”</string> <string name=”connection_session_overview_message”>”Feedback automatically captured during Android Auto startup.”</string>

‘Day/Night mode for Maps’

With Google Maps dark mode widely rolled out, it seems Android Auto will add some additional flexibility for its users. Android Auto 6.3 sets the foundation for user-controlled day/night mode that specifically ties to Maps.

Notably, Android Auto has a user-controlled toggle for light/dark themes in its Developer Settings menu. As it stands today, that menu allows for locked day or night modes, leaving it to the car’s control, or matching it to the phone. The strings present in 6.3, though, seem separate.

<string name=”settings_day_night_mode_car_controlled_title”>”Automatic”</string> <string name=”settings_day_night_mode_day_title”>”Day”</string> <string name=”settings_day_night_mode_night_title”>”Night”</string> <string name=”settings_day_night_mode_title”>”Day/Night mode for Maps”</string> <string name=”settings_day_night_mode_unavailable_summary”>”N/A”</string>

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this report.

