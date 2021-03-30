Google’s Android Auto platform has become a standard part of many new cars, much to the benefit of users. Now, Google is expanding where Android Auto is officially available, opening the platform up to quite a few new countries across the continent of Europe and more.

Over the coming months, Android Auto will be available in a few dozen additional countries across Europe including the Scandinavian region and Eastern Europe. Previously, Android Auto was primarily only available in Western Europe. This includes Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, Belgium, and more.

Update 3/30: Announced on Twitter, Google today confirmed that Android Auto’s expansion is now rolling out to 6 new countries. Specifically, those countries include: Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden.

Outside of Europe, Google is also making Android Auto available in areas surrounding the Indian Ocean including Indonesia, Thailand, and nearby countries. Two more countries in Africa, Angola and Botswana, are also getting approval for Android Auto support. Google says these new countries will add support for Android Auto “over the next few months.”

The full list of Google’s biggest expansion of Android Auto to date follows.

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Portugal

Turkey

Thailand

Indonesia

Albania

Angola

Armenia Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Iceland Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

This doesn’t mean that new cars with Google’s platform will spring up overnight, but it does mean that carmakers can update current models and release new models with support for the platform. Further, aftermarket head units can also utilize Android Auto in these regions going forward. The same compatibility requirements apply in these new regions as others.

Over the next few months, Android Auto will be expanding to new countries, bringing your favorite apps and services from your phone onto your car display. With Android Auto, you can talk to Google to play music, send messages, get directions, and more, so you can keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. With phones running Android 10 and above, all you need to do to get started is plug your Android phone into a compatible car. For Android 9 and earlier phones, you can download the app.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: