First-time YouTube TV members are already getting a free Chromecast with Google TV upon sign-up. A separate, flipped promotion lets streaming dongle buyers new to the cord-cutting service save $60 over three months of service.

User must purchase the Google Chromecast device and be a new user of YouTube TV. Form of payment required. After standard free trial, user will be charged $44.99 for 3 months, and current subscription price of $64.99 thereafter.

Listed on the Google Store, it appears that “when your order includes a Chromecast with Google TV” new YouTube TV subscribers can get a $20 monthly discount during the first three billing periods. Those that already purchased over the last 18 days should be eligible, while there are no mentions of this being a first-party store exclusive deal.

That $60 credit effectively negates the price of the $49.99 device. Google says full terms are available at tv.youtube.com/learn/offer-terms, but they have yet to be posted as of Sunday morning. The offer must be redeemed by January 31, 2021.

This joins the option to pay $40 more for a Netflix edition that includes six months of service that would normally cost $77.94.

Both of these offering have dedicated shortcut buttons on the Chromecast Voice Remote, while YouTube TV is closely integrated with Google TV through the “Live” tab. It’s an interesting way to increase membership by initially tying it with a dongle.

