YouTube TV has been building out its catalog of channels for the past couple of years, and today, the platform has announced another new deal. This year, YouTube TV is adding channels from Viacom that include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and several others.
Arriving sometime this summer, 14 Viacom channels are arriving on YouTube TV as a result of the recent merger of Viacom with CBS. Under this new multi-year agreement, YouTube TV will continue to carry its current lineup of CBS channels, but will add 14 new channels, some of which were glaring holes in the service’s lineup.
Some of the most noteworthy additions to the lineup include Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV on YouTube TV. All three of these will be added to the platform’s base package — without a price increase — along with a few others. However, the arrival of Viacom networks on YouTube TV will be staggered. The following networks, as pointed out by TechCrunch, will arrive this summer:
- BET
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- MTV
- Nickelodeon
- Paramount Network
- TV Land
- VH1
At “a later date,” a few more channels will be added. These include:
- BET Her
- MTV2
- Nick Jr.
- NickToons
- TeenNick
- MTV Classic
Ray Hopkins, president, US Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS, said about the deal:
We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS. Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.
