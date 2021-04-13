In late 2020, Google announced a massive long-term partnership with renowned home security company ADT, and now, we’re seeing the first part of that deal come to fruition. More ADT security systems now work with Google Assistant, and ADT is now selling select Nest gear.

As a part of the partnership, ADT will start installing select Google Nest products. To start, that’s the Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub 2nd Gen, and the Nest Hub Max as well. ADT’s network of smart home technicians will be able to sell Nest products as part of smart home consultations and install the products in a customer’s home. Professional installation is provided when these products are purchased through ADT or through Authorized Dealers. Nest Mini is being sold now directly from ADT’s website and Blue by ADT as well.

Beyond that, ADT is expanding its Google Assistant integration, which first debuted around 2018. Expanded controls allow customers with ADT Command & Control and Blue by ADT systems to arm or disarm their security system, adjust thermostats, lock the door, and control lighting using Google Assistant devices. Google also mentioned “touch controls” for these devices, which we’re assuming is for the Nest Hub and other Assistant smart displays.

These expansions are available to ADT customers without changing their current service plan. Later this year, ADT and Google are set to introduce “ADT + Google” services with Nest products. A specific release date hasn’t been provided yet, but it’s set to begin rolling out in Q3.

