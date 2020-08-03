Google has today announced a “strategic” partnership with security firm ADT to help improve smart home security tech in a deal worth $450 million.

The partnership aims to “create the next generation of the helpful home” and the two firms will work to provide “new solutions that will better protect and connect people to their homes and families.”

With a growing portfolio of smart home security tech, ADT has already supported the Google Assistant with specific wirelessly-connected security tech including the ADT Pulse. By announcing this move, Google and ADT are set to combine the security tech with current Nest services and will enable deeper integration with ADT’s existing security network and engineers.

ADT will therefore be able to install and provide hardware support for the entire line of Google Nest hardware and software as part of this latest partnership. Existing ADT customers are also expected to gain access to Nest Aware subscriptions as a result of this move too.

Google will combine its Nest devices, services and technology with ADT’s leadership position providing security solutions for millions of homes and small businesses in the U.S. The partnership pairs more than 20,000 ADT professionals together with Nest’s portfolio of helpful home devices. The company’s network of thousands of professional technicians will be able to sell and install devices like Nest Cameras and Nest Hub Max, all powered by Google Assistant. Over time, Nest’s devices, powered by Google’s machine learning capabilities will enhance ADT’s security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering. The goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive alarm events, and better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home. It will also provide people with more helpful notifications that make everyday life more convenient, like package detection. ADT customers will also have access to Nest Aware, a service that keeps people informed about important events at home, including intelligent alerts and event history recording for up to 30 days.

By integrating with Nest services such as the cameras and smart home displays, end-users could see enhanced features and functions for protecting and monitoring their homes. Google has pledged a whopping $450 million to ADT as part of this deal, which will see the firm take ownership of 6.6% of ADT’s common equity. This deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

