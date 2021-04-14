TCL launches 20L, 20 Pro 5G w/ quad cameras, more

TCL has officially unveiled the 20L, 20L+, and 20 Pro 5G as follow-ups to last year’s affordably focused Android entrants.

The headline addition to all three devices will be that of quad-camera setups, but there is a shared DNA here to contend with, too. Starting with the TCL 20L and 20L+, both devices come with a large 6.67-inch 60Hz FHD+ AMOLED displays and use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4/6GB of RAM, and large 5,000mAh batteries.

Where the TCL 20L and 20L+ differ is in the quad-camera arrays at the rear. The 20L relies upon a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The TCL 20L+ simply bumps that main sensor to 64 megapixels while retaining all of the other core camera specifications.





As the flagship TCL device for 2021, the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 60Hz curved AMOLED display, it utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, 6GGB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage with microSD card support up to 1TB. The battery measures in at 4,500mAh and can be topped up at 18W speeds.

The rear camera setup is flush with the rear glass panel, and the TCL 20 Pro 5G utilizes the Sony IMX582 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display punch-hole at the front houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.





Nothing really sticks out just taking a look at TCL 20 Pro 5G’s on-paper specifications, but it could be a very good value package if you want a device solid in a variety of areas. That said, TCL doesn’t quite have the same public pull that many other brands have in the mobile space. Pricing starts at €229 for the TCL 20L, the TCL 20L+ will start at €269, and the TCL 20 Pro 5G will come in at €549.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: