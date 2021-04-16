Now under Google, Fitbit doesn’t seem to be done with new hardware. A new leak today reveals another dedicated fitness track from the company that’s in the works, the premium-focused Fitbit Luxe.

WinFuture today published images of a product they say is called the Fitbit Luxe. This would mark the high end of Fitbit’s fitness tracker lineup, apparently, with a focus on providing a more premium wearable. The Luxe is highlighted by a stainless steel casing that, apparently, would come in black, gold, and silver colors.

Most details of this tracker are unknown at the moment, such as battery life claims, but it’s clear what Fitbit is going for here. With the Luxe, the company would be offering better build quality and a much slimmer, better-looking design compared to its Inspire 2 and Charge 4 trackers that launched in 2020. That’s while, apparently, still offering heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and even GPS.

Notably, the device appears to have a much better OLED screen on board compared to the company’s other trackers, complete with color and designs that look a lot like what’s on Sense and Versa.









It’s unclear when this fitness tracker will come to market, but based on previous leak cycles, it’s probably not too far off. Roland Quandt says it is launching “soon.” As for pricing, no details are known just yet, but it seems reasonable to expect the Fitbit Luxe to sit somewhere in between the $149 Fitbit Charge 4 and the $229 Fitbit Versa 3.

