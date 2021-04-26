Fitbit Versa 3 drops to $179 on the Google Store, Charge 4 also on sale

- Apr. 26th 2021 1:15 pm PT

0

Following its debut last year, the Fitbit Versa 3 has been a great choice for its lower price and excellent feature set, but a discount is making that deal even sweeter. The Fitbit Versa 3 is now available for just $179 at its biggest discount yet.

Live now on the Google Store, Fitbit Versa 3 is down to $179 from its usual $229 price tag, a hefty $50 discount. The deal is live through May 8 and goes right alongside the Fitbit Sense, which is also currently discounted by $50 and selling for $249. Notably, the deal is live on the Google Store, along with all other retailers, including Fitbit.com, Amazon, and more.

On Fitbit’s store, this deal is a part of the brand’s Mother’s Day Sale, which is also dropping the cost of other hardware and accessories. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is down to $69.95 on Fitbit.com and the Google Store, and the Fitbit Charge 4 is also down to $99.95 in both Fitbit and Google storefronts. Notably, Fitbit.com also has accessories on sale, including Versa 3/Sense bands from $24.95. Fitbit Ace 3 is also down to $59.95.

9to5Toys has the full breakdown on this Fitbit Versa 3 discount and hundreds of other deals, too.

This discount opens up just a few days after Fitbit started rolling out a new feature to Versa 3, Charge 4, and Inspire 2; Stress Score. The previously Sense-exclusive option uses your heart rate, among other data, to determine a score regarding your stress levels so you can figure out how different events or actions affect you. It also comes just a week after the $149 Fitbit Luxe was announced.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit Inspire 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3