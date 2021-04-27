Launched as a console exclusive on Google Stadia, Serious Sam 4 is getting an update with a platform-specific feature. Available now, Serious Sam 4 now supports State Share on Stadia.

Announced today, Devolver Digital and Google have brought State Share support to the latest installment in the Serious Sam series. It’s only the latest game to support the unique feature. State Share enables players to take a screenshot or “capture” in-game, which other players can use to jump into that part of the game. The Hitman series supports this feature, as does the exclusive PixelJunk Raiders and, most recently, Sega’s Judgment remaster.

In Serious Sam 4, this feature allows players to create a sharable state any time they finish a round of the “Survival” mode. Other players can jump into those captures to play on the same mode and map.

Today in Serious Sam 4, a new update adds State Share support. This allows players to create game states when you finish a round of the Survival game mode on any of the three available maps. Sharing a screenshot/game state when you finish a round allows you to invite your friends to play the same mode, on the same map, and challenge them to match or beat your time. Serious Sam 4 joins the growing number of games to bring State Share to players like the HITMAN series, Judgment, and PixelJunk Raiders. Try out State Share in Serious Sam 4 today!

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: