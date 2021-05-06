In addition to a big web update set for next month, Google Meet is picking up a new “limit data usage” setting on Android and iOS. It allows users to further optimize video call quality for their current device and network conditions.

Update 5/6: Version 2021.04.18 of Google Meet for Android adds the “Limit data usage” option in settings.

Original 4/22: Meet already adjusts device, network, and set-up to “provide the best possible meeting experience.” Google is now letting users take that a step further on mobile to:

Minimize cellular data usage

Maximize battery life

Free up your device’s CPU and memory for other tasks

This toggle is named “Limit data usage,” but it alters two other key Meet behaviors. In the dedicated Meet mobile app — not Gmail — open Settings from the navigation drawer. It’s the only option besides “Send more diagnostic info.”

Google advises that you “can use Google Meet in higher quality by simply toggling the data saver setting off.” It’s an important addition as people are using any device available to them to attend school or conference into work.

The ability to limit data usage in Google Meet for Android and iOS is rolling out today and will be fully launched in the coming weeks:

Available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Frontline, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium. Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

