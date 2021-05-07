On Wednesday, Entertainment Space for Android tablets was announced, and we pointed out the similarities to Google TV. That’s largely due to the fact that Google is leveraging the existing development concept of Android TV channels for the homescreen tablet experience.

Google today detailed how third-party apps can be included in this “content-forward, immersive media experience” that replaces Discover and takes its place at the left of Android homescreens on selected tablets.

This launcher companion provides an opportunity to showcase content in a dedicated channel outside of an app on the launcher home screen.

In creating Entertainment Space with three tabs for Watch, Games, and Read, Google wanted to “reduce integration overhead for partner mobile apps” by using the existing Android TV channels model. Namely, developers have to familiarize themselves with “Channel” and “Program Recommendations,” as well as “Watch Next.”

For this tablet launcher integration, the Watch Next row does not appear for some users, so we recommend that you publish your Watch Next content in your home channel, as well. Research has shown that personalized content, along with recommendations for personalized Watch Next content in your channel allows for optimal user engagement.

The development process, with full instructions available today, can be as simple as adding the correct library and replacing Android TV references throughout an existing app. Meanwhile, the “Home channels for mobile apps” document on the just-revamped Android Developers website links to the necessary library and provides additional documentation. There’s also an APK test tool to “verify how the integration works.”

The first Google Entertainment Space tablets are launching this month.

More about Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: