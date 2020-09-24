Google Fiber letting subscribers use their own Wi-Fi router

Google Fiber customers today can get up to two Google Wifi routers for free as part of their subscription. The Alphabet ISP is now letting customers bring their own router as part of the set-up process.

Now, you can bring your favorite router with you when you sign up for 1 Gig or change your plan to ‘Use your own router’ in your Google Fiber account — if you’re the kind of internet user that’s comfortable setting up and troubleshooting your own equipment.

The Google Fiber team says that this router development is part of its work on “improving your Wi-Fi experience.” Nothing is changing for customers that “don’t want to take on that technical responsibility,” though some users in certain areas are still receiving the older “Google Fiber Network Box.”

Today’s announcement is aimed at those that want Wi-Fi 6 — which is 30% faster and supports more devices without interference — or have a preferred (pro) unit. Requirements for bringing your own device include:

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Supports gigabit wired speeds

1000Base-T or faster ethernet port for internet connection

1000Base-T or faster ethernet port for local network

Minimum WPA2 Security

Full Google Fiber Wi-Fi router set-up instructions are available here. At any time, customers that go this route can ask for Google Wi-Fi.

This news comes after the recent 2 gigabit announcement where members get an unspecified Wi-Fi 6 router and a mesh extender with their very fast plan. Since Made by Google does not have such an offering, it will presumably be from a third-party.

