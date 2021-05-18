Google releases Android 12 Beta 1 for Pixel phones

Amid a slew of other announcements at I/O 2021, Google today launched Android 12 Beta 1 and showed off a massive visual overhaul for the first time. This release brings the next version of the mobile OS to even more Pixel owners with installation now possible through a simple sign-up.

This “initial beta-quality release” is available as an OTA update to early adopters that enroll in Android Beta program. Given that wider availability, developers are instructed to watch for feedback and continue compatibility testing.

Start early testing with targeting Android 12. Notify SDK and library developers of any issues.

It does feature some of the Material You design changes announced this morning at the keynote, including the updated lockscreen, always-on display, notification shade, and quick settings.

Android Beta Feedback can be accessed from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. The Android Beta community is available on Reddit.

Android 12 Beta 1 (SPB1.210331.013) system images are available for the Pixel 3 (XL), Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5, as well as the Android Emulator. Those on DP3 will see an OTA update over the next few hours If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

