There was a lot of big news during the Google I/O keynote yesterday, and one of the biggest reveals was that Wear OS is getting a major revamp with help from Samsung. Now, another leak is further pinpointing what we can expect from the Galaxy Watch Active 4, including what chip will be under the hood.

Ice Universe, a well-known and fairly reliable tipster for Samsung-related developments, tweeted overnight a few key points about the Galaxy Watch Active 4. As Samsung all-but-confirmed yesterday that it would be using the OS on its next smartwatches, Ice says that the product will be running “TizenWear OS,” presumably a term meant to describe the custom Samsung skin on top of Google’s platform.

More interesting, though, are the hardware details this tweet points to. Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 will apparently be using a cutting-edge 5nm chipset. The super-efficient design is far beyond what we’re seeing in most smartwatches right now, especially in the context of Wear OS where most products are running on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 or 3100, both based on an aging 28nm process. Samsung has apparently had 5nm chips in production since late 2020.

Galaxy Active 4：

1. TizenWear OS

2. New 5nm processor

3. 2D glass (not 2.5D)

4. Bezel narrowed

5. Excellent frame texture, suspected to be titanium alloy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2021

Beyond a new chip in the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, the hardware will also further narrow the bezels and use 2D glass (not 2.5D). Roland Quandt added that one model will have an aluminum chassis and one will be stainless steel.

