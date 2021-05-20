Designed specifically for low-end hardware as an alternative gallery app, Gallery Go leverages some of the best Google Photos, and it’s proving popular, having surged to the 100 million download milestone over on the Play Store.

It’s all the more impressive given that the app only recently reached the 50 million download milestone. To double the install base in just under six months (via Android Police) is therefore very impressive. Many Android Go-powered devices do come with Gallery Go pre-installed, which does help boost that download figure, but it’s fully compatible with almost all Android smartphones out there.

If you just want a decent gallery app on your device, it’s well worth downloading and giving it a trial run. Especially as Google Photos has become far more cumbersome in recent years. The biggest bonus is that Gallery Go only shows the files you have stored on your device, which is one of the reasons we think it’s a must download regardless of whether you use the full-fat Google Photos app.

The automatic organization of images into easy-to-manage categories with videos remaining completely separate is yet another reason you really shouldn’t turn your nose up at Gallery Go as an alternative download to Photos. Sure, you don’t get every single feature, but it’s more than enough for just finding your photos and videos without having to do much digging. The auto-categorization of images based upon the content is a cool time-saving feature, too.

With over 3 billion devices around the globe currently using Android and yet more to come as more emerging markets adopt smartphones and tablets, we’re sure that Gallery Go will reach 500 million downloads in a super quick fashion in the coming years.

