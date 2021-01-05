Despite the fact that Google Photos is the “premiere” photo-focused product from Google, Gallery Go is the lightweight, offline alternative for those with modest Android hardware on offer. Having only been released around 18 months ago, Gallery Go has now amassed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As an alternative, it’s actually a fantastic-yet-simple album manager that may be a great option if you’re not a huge fan of the recent Photos UI overhaul. It’s lightweight, has some neat editing tools that don’t require a subscription, features a dedicated dark theme, and it’s just plain nice to use.

It’s called “Gallery Go” because it’s designed and built from the ground up for Android Go smartphones. The kind of device that costs way less than $100 and is offered in emerging markets. Gallery Go does come pre-installed on all Android Go-powered smartphones, owing to the large download figure.

That said, there is nothing stopping you from heading to the Google Play Store and downloading Gallery Go for yourself. As we have mentioned, if you’re not a fan of the recent Photos UI overhaul and just want a basic, no frills photo management app, then it’s worth a look.

My personal favorite features are the AI-powered file sorting that gives you quick links to folders of screenshots, people, videos, and more on top. It just makes finding things that bit easier and without the need to dig through extra menus or app sections. If you want to see more, be sure to check out our full hands-on with Gallery Go below:

If you are an avid Gallery Go user or have at least downloaded it, be sure to let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

