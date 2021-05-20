After the Now Playing screen got updated earlier this year, the rest of the Google Podcasts is getting a revamp. The changes aren’t major, but there are a number of great usability upgrades for long-time users.

The changes start on the “Home” feed where your carousel of podcasts is now labeled, thus allowing a “More” button to be added at the right. This opens a new “Subscriptions” page that leverages a grid view.

In doing so, Google is addressing one big complaint for users that follow a lot of shows. Currently, swiping through a carousel is not the fastest way to find a specific podcast.

Meanwhile, the feed of unplayed episodes in “Home” adds an overflow in the bottom-right corner of each item. It lets you quickly “Mark as played,” something that previously required opening the episode page and then the top-right corner menu.

Another change today sees the “Activity” tab renamed to “Library.” It’s a more familiar convention, but results in Google dropping the tab layout for a list view to access the aforementioned Subscriptions, Queue, Downloads, and History. Nothing is too different here, but the inability to quickly swipe between each list is unfortunate (like in the first screenshot below).

This Google Podcasts revamp is not yet widely rolled out with Google app 12.19, and still being tested internally among employees. It’s not clear when it will launch, but it contains a handful of good enhancements for existing users and simplifications for newer ones.

We’ve yet to spot any new features in this redesign. Google is due to provide an update on its podcasting efforts as competitors like Apple (paid subscriptions) and Spotify have been making big moves in recent months.

