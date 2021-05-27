With the launch of Android 12 Beta 1 at I/O 2021 last week, Google made the next version of its OS more widely available through OTA installs. The company is now running an Android 12 Beta survey that asks you to identify any issues you’ve found and for thoughts on the key visual changes.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12 on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 1 (SPB1.210331.013). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

Like last year, the Android 12 Beta survey is hosted on Google Forms and asks for your device model. It starts by having you rate Notification and Quick Settings, as well as the Volume panel, with a scale ranging from “Very dissatisfied” to “Very satisfied.” The latter component technically launched in DP3, while the former is our first introduction to Material You.

Next, users are asked to rate their satisfaction for various areas like stability, performance, and battery. You’re then prompted on whether you’d recommend the Android 12 Beta to others in its current form.

It ends by asking about your “top issue area” and whether you’ve filed feedback, with “I did not experience any issues!” available as an option.

