At this year’s Marketing Live event, Google previewed a number of new shopping experiences that users will soon benefit from. One push for the latter part of this year is highlighting deals in Google Shopping and Search through a new results page.

Google says searches for “discount code” have increased 50% since last year as people look for good deals. As such, a “deals results page” in Search and the Shopping tab will make it easier to find promotions directly from brands.

For example, “Black Friday deals” will bring up a Knowledge Panel that features a tab of “Deals from stores.” You can browse for TVs, speakers, Home & Garden, Beauty, and more with a carousel layout. Specific queries will also surface a grid of “deals related to your search.” These Google Shopping deals pages will be available later this year.

One aspect of deals is merchant loyalty programs, and Google will let customers sign in to see special pricing and benefits directly on Search/Shopping:

If a consumer has a loyalty account with you, they will be able to instantly link it. If a consumer doesn’t, they’ll be able to easily join your loyalty program with a click of the “Create Account” button.

Another focus is to provide more checkout options, with Google soon showing e-commerce sites, the first-party checkout flow, and nearby stores. Similarly, the company will begin surfacing curbside pickup and in-store shopping labels in YouTube and Maps local ads.

Elsewhere, Google is working on more AR try-ons following lipstick and eyeshadow. The expansion will cover foundations from L’Oreal and Estee Lauder, as well as a new AR clothing experience for different tops.

Brands will also be able to take advantage of interactive feeds that feature rich imagery, videos, and stories to explore products from a company. Lastly, similar to the Shopify integration announced last week at I/O 2021, it will soon be easier for WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square to appear in Google.

