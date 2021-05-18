Google Shopping will soon support any site powered by Shopify

Google Shopping heavily expanded during the pandemic, giving struggling retailers an easier way to get their e-commerce efforts to the public. Now, Google Shopping is expanding to any site with Shopify.

Soon, a simple process for Shopify merchants will make it possible for all of them to get their products into Google Shopping with “just a few clicks.”

That’s why today at Google I/O, we announced that we’re expanding our partnership with Shopify, introducing a new, simplified process that will let Shopify’s 1.7 million merchants feature their products across Google in just a few clicks. This new collaboration with Shopify will enable merchants to become discoverable to high-intent consumers across Google Search, Shopping, YouTube, Google Images and more. As we eliminate barriers like fees and improve our technology, we’ve seen a 70% increase in the size of our product catalog and an 80% increase in merchants on our platform. But exactly how do these sellers and their products show up across Google? Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube are popular ways for people to research and discover products.

