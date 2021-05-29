Last year, Google’s mobile browser introduced a custom share menu to replace the system default. Chrome for Android is now adding a built-in screenshot tool.

When you share in Chrome for Android — either via the overflow menu or from the address bar, a bottom sheet slides up. Since version 85 in August, Google has reorganized it so that the page name, URL, and favicon of the current site you’re visiting appears at the top. It’s then followed by a carousel of apps with “More” at the very right opening the Android default. The last row is home to actions like Copy link, Send to your devices, QR code, and Print.

Some users on Chrome 91 for Android are now seeing a “Screenshot” tool. Your entire screen, including the Omnibox, is captured with the bottom bar featuring tools to Crop, add Text, and Draw.

The Text UI is nifty in that the current field features corner shortcuts to crop, expand/tilt (by dragging) and deleting. Meanwhile, doodling lets you pick from 18 colors and six stroke sizes. Undo and redo is available through this tool.

When you’re done, tap “Next” in the top-right corner and you’re presented with options to Share this screenshot, Save to device only, or Delete. That middle option will treat it like you’re downloading a file from the web and appear in Chrome’s built-in Downloads manager.

Version 91 of Chrome for Android rolled out earlier this week and the Screenshot tool in the Share menu is badged “New.” It’s live on several devices we checked, but your mileage might vary and the flag is below:

chrome://flags/#chrome-share-screenshot

While this feature somewhat replicates the Markup tool introduced with Android 11 and updated in Android 12, people will appreciate the option as screenshotting is how people save things they see on the web and apps these days.

