At the start of last year, Google announced a certification program for Chrome OS accessories. Since then, the Works With Chromebook badge has been applied to docking stations and now monitors, including one from HP.

Chargers, power adapters, cables, connectors, and mice were part of the straightforward Works With Chromebook certification from day one. We’ve since seen drawing tablets, and docking stations that can automatically update alongside your Chrome OS device.

Google quietly announced today that monitors are now part of the program. The “first Works With Chromebook certified monitor” is the HP M27fd, according to a customer-facing email today. That screen does not seem to be available in the US yet, but it’s a 27-inch 16:9 IPS panel at 1920×1080. Ports include:

1 VGA; 1 USB Type-C™ (Alternative mode DisplayPort™ 1.2, power delivery up to 65 W); 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1; 2 HDMI 1.4 (with HDCP support)

Other features include AMD FreeSync, low blue light mode, and anti-glare. The bulk of the hardware is located at the bottom of the screen for a thin profile. It’s attached by a sizable arm and interesting base design. It’s priced around $222 and wider availability is unknown.

