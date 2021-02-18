Apple TV now available on Chromecast with Google TV

As announced in December, Apple TV is now available globally on the Chromecast with Google TV. The new app allows you to watch original Apple TV+ content, as well as access existing iTunes movie and television show purchases.

The UI is quite straightforward, with a bar at the top letting users navigate between Watch Now, original content, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, Library, search, and settings. The app makes use of large cover images and card carousels.

Apple TV will integrate with Google TV so US users can see Apple Originals in recommendations and search results.

And with Google Assistant, you can also use your voice to ask Google to open the Apple TV app or play an Apple Original title. If you aren’t ready to watch right away, you can add Apple Originals to your Watchlist for later. These features will roll out globally in the coming months.

The app also surfaces third-party streaming subscriptions through Apple TV Channels. Those memberships, along with TV+, can be shared by up to six family members, with personalized and curated recommendations available.

Apple’s service was originally limited to Sony sets running Android TV, but today’s launch is the start of broader support on Google platforms. It’s also coming to new Google TVs from Sony and TCL, while it will be available on “more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months.” On phones and tablets, it’s viewable on the web, but hopefully a dedicated Android mobile app is coming down the road.

To download on-device, navigate to the “Apps” tab and search, or the apps row in the “For you” tab. Alternatively, visit Apple TV’s Play Store listing on the web and select your Chromecast after clicking the “Install” button.

