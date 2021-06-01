As we spotted last week, the Google Weather app on Android is getting a redesign, and it’s now beginning to roll out to those on the latest Search beta.

Update 6/1: A week after first appearing, Google has rolled back the redesigned Weather app. One possible motivation is the bug related to switching and searching for different cities. This removal was done server-side this morning, though you might not have noticed it until a minor beta update.

Original 5/25: Before this, Google had not touched the Weather experience on Android for several years. This revamp brings many Material Theme flourishes like a search bar with rounded corners and updated tab indicators for Today, Tomorrow, and 10 days.

Meanwhile, the navigation drawer has been replaced by your profile avatar in the top-right corner. Tapping reveals an account dropdown with settings to change Temperature units and an “Add to homescreen” shortcut.

One rather odd aesthetic styling that Google opted for in this Weather redesign is a stark white status bar that was previously themed to the current weather condition. The new color matches the navigation and search bar but is too bright — especially when the system dark theme is active. Google will hopefully tweak this in a future update as the account picker currently respects night modes.

There are no other changes to the core forecasting experience with the company still leveraging weather.com for data. There are currently some bugs when tapping the search bar to switch cities. Your full list of saved locations is not properly loading.

Google app 12.20 is currently in the beta channel, and launching weather from the Pixel Launch’s At a Glance widget or through the search results page loads this redesign. It should be available in the stable channel soon.

