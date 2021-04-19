Google Search adds AR Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, Gundam, and other Japanese characters

- Apr. 19th 2021 7:33 pm PT

Over the past few years, Google Search has added 3D models for various animals, dinosaurs, insects, planets, and other education items. Google is now introducing AR Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, and Gundam with 14 iconic Japanese characters in total. 

After making available real-life, scientific, and medical models in Search, Google is now “bringing characters from classic Japanese anime, games and TV shows to life.” 

Japan’s anime and video game culture emerged between the 1950s and the 1980s, as comic books, gaming arcades and home TVs and consoles boomed. But it wasn’t just a Japanese phenomenon. The most iconic characters caught people’s imaginations around the world, and they’re still hugely popular today. 

In total, 14 characters are available:

Ultraman , Ultraman Zero , Ultraman Belial , Gomorra , Evangelion (Evangelion Unit 1), Gundam (Odusseus Gundam, Kusui Gundam, Penelope), Kogimyun , Taiko Master,  PacmanHello Kitty , Pompompurin , Little Twin Stars .

AR Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, and the other models in Google Search are available on most modern Android and iOS devices. Just search for them in a mobile browser or through the Google app, and scroll until you find the animated card inviting you to launch the experience “in your space.”

Tapping will play sound and various effects with Google sometimes linking to YouTube channels for characters. Of course, the main attraction is placing them in your environment to take pictures and videos for viral moments.

