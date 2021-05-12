Google Search adds ‘DVD screensaver’ easter egg that might eventually hit the corner

- May. 12th 2021 4:18 pm PT

Google Search is chock-full of easter eggs and the latest mimics the bouncing DVD screensaver that later generations most likely know from The Office (as they’ve primarily only ever used streaming devices). 

As surfaced this afternoon by @_zouhir on Twitter, enter “dvd screensaver” into Google Search on desktop web — this easter egg does not work on mobile web/devices. After the results page loads, wait a few seconds and the Google logo will dislodge itself from the top-left corner of your screen and bounce around.

Every time “Google” hits the corner it shuffles between blue, red, yellow, and green. If you’re actually looking up information about DVD backgrounds, the logo will keep moving as you scroll down the page. In fact, there’s nothing you can do to stop it in true screensaver fashion.

According to the Googler that shared it, the logo will “theoretically” hit the corner but it might take sometime.

