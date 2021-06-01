Stadia referral promo offering controller coupon and exclusive avatar

- Jun. 1st 2021 2:59 pm PT

Stadia has launched a new referral promotion offering additional bonuses such as an exclusive avatar and a discounted Stadia Controller for referring friends — in addition to the normal rewards.

Late last year, Stadia began offering rewards for referring friends to Stadia Pro. Those you refer receive a second free month of Stadia Pro on top of the normal trial. Once the trial is up, if they pay to continue their subscription, you get a free month of Pro as a reward.

Starting this afternoon, and running through August 31, Stadia’s referral program is getting a limited-time expansion. For your first three Stadia referrals during that time, Google is offering rewards simply for getting people to sign up for Stadia, no transaction needed.

  • First referral: Free month of Stadia Pro (in addition to the normal referral reward)
  • Second referral: Exclusive Stadia profile avatar (seen below)
  • Third referral: Coupon for 50% off of a Stadia Controller, redeemable at Google Store (expires after 30 days)

Each reward will be delivered 14 days after each friend has signed up for Stadia. The expanded referral program matches exactly with the findings of our APK Insight team back in April, including the adorable exclusive avatar. In fact, this marks the first new avatar to become available since Stadia’s launch in 2019.

Stadia referral avatar

While Stadia has yet to confirm the program on any of their official channels, the Terms and Conditions for the new referral rewards are available on the Google Support site. From these, we learn that the program is unfortunately limited to the United States and Canada for the time being. It’s unknown if other regions will get a similar promotion down the line.

