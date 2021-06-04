With a new month comes a refresh to the library for just about every cloud gaming platform. This week, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now announced new additions for June as GeForce Now and Luna also added new titles. Here’s what you need to know.

Introducing Bandwidth, 9to5Google’s weekly look at cloud gaming outside of Google Stadia. We’ll take a look at the biggest news regarding Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more. Come back every Friday to see new games and more and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

New Games on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now — June 2021

Sony revealed that seven new games are coming to PlayStation Now during the month of June. All of the June additions are now available to PlayStation Now players as of June 1st, 2021.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition

Team Sonic Racing

Sonic Mania

Sonic Forces

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Slay the Spire

Car Mechanic Simulator

Some of these June additions will only be on PlayStation Now for a limited time. Virtua Fighter 5 leaves in just a month, on July 5, while Slay the Spire is available until December 6, 2021. The Witcher 3 also leaves on September 6, 2021.

Xbox Game Pass also announced new titles coming to the popular subscription, but we’re only going to talk about what’s available for cloud streaming here. New streaming games for June 2021 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include:

The Wild at Heart (6/1)

(6/1) For Honor (6/3)

(6/3) Darkest Dungeon (6/10)

Titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass cloud collection in June include Night Call, West of Dead, Wizard of Legend, and Observation, all of which are leaving on June 15.

New on GeForce Now this week

Nvidia announced that a whopping 38 games will be added to its GeForce Now service over the course of June, 13 of which are arriving just this week. The latest additions include:

Before We Leave (Steam)

(Steam) Creativerse (Steam)

(Steam) Empire of Angels IV (Steam)

(Steam) Hokko Life (Steam)

(Steam) Necromunda: Hired Gun (Steam, Epic Games Store)

(Steam, Epic Games Store) Pro Cycling Manager 2021 (Steam)

(Steam) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (Steam)

(Steam) Thea: The Awakening (Steam)

(Steam) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Ubisoft Connect)

(Ubisoft Connect) Tour de France 2021 (Steam)

(Steam) Tour de France 2020 (Steam)

(Steam) X3: Reunion (Steam)

(Steam) Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament (Steam)

Amazon Luna adds Dirt Rally 2.0

Announced on Twitter, the latest game on Amazon Luna is Dirt Rally 2.0. The game is available now and comes as part of the Luna+ subscription channel. You can sign up for Luna here.

Carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made. Play @dirtgame #DiRTRally 2.0 with early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/Op81avq1CT — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) June 3, 2021

Rainbow Six Siege is adding better cloud support

Ubisoft announced this week that it would be bringing support for both cross-play and cross-progression to Rainbow Six Siege. This would allow cloud gaming platforms to play with PC players. Rainbow Six Seige is already available on Amazon Luna and was this week announced for Google Stadia.

Crossplay between PC and cloud gaming platforms is currently being tested. Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12th for more information on Rainbow Six Siege’s plans for Crossplay and Crossprogression. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 27, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: