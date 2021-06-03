Ubisoft+ is now offering deep Stadia integration in many more countries, and in support of the subscription, Rainbow Six: Siege and more are coming soon to Stadia.

Last year, Ubisoft expanded its all-access $15/month subscription to let players enjoy the publisher’s full library of games and DLC on Stadia. More recently, Stadia has gained direct integration with Ubisoft+ by allowing players to subscribe from directly within the app.

Up to this point, though, the integration has only been officially available to gamers in the United States. As shared on the Stadia Community Blog, Ubisoft+’s Stadia integration is expanding to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland.

To celebrate the expanded launch, Ubisoft has shared a new suite of games “coming soon” to Stadia. As spotted in a recent Ubisoft earnings call, Rainbow Six: Siege is indeed getting a Stadia port, with the company promising more details at its Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. Alongside Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft is also bringing eight adventure titles including classics from their Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series:

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Child of Light

Far Cry Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4

Far Cry Primal

Rayman Legends

With these releases, almost the entirety of the mainline Assassin’s Creed games will be available on Stadia, with the exceptions of only the original and the trio of games starring Ezio. Meanwhile, it’s interesting that while Far Cry Blood Dragon is getting ported to Stadia, Far Cry 3 — which acted as the foundation for the Blood Dragon spin-off — is not. Meanwhile, Rayman Legends marks the Stadia debut for the classic franchise.

All in all, Ubisoft continues to show their support for Stadia as a platform, no doubt owing to how it puts their games in the hands of players without asking them to purchase dedicated gaming hardware. This goes hand-in-hand with Google’s recent pivoting of Stadia to “work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools.”

