Google Autofill is a fantastic time-saver and has developed to add even more layers of security when doing things like making purchases or accessing sensitive accounts online. Almost a year ago, the option was added to use biometric authentication to access password autofill, and now Google is adding the option to sync your autofill settings across all of your devices.

This new option means that all of your currently logged-in devices will adhere to the same process when you use autofill. If you have biometric authentication set up on one device, it should then carry over to another so long as you have your Google account logged in and have toggled the sync within the “Autofill Preferences” pane — found in device Settings.

Android Police was first to spot this new option rolling out, and we have been able to confirm it appearing on some of our own devices/hardware after a recent Google Play Services update. However, that could be anecdotal as AP notes that it could be part of a wider server-side rollout. That does mean that you may have to wait a little longer to get the option on your device(s).

old Autofill settings

new Autofill settings

We’re not sure how this affects devices that don’t have the option available, i.e., if you have a device that can enable the option and one that has not been updated. We’d wager it will work across your entire Google account and any autofill settings will sync just fine. If anything, this is going to be a great time-saving addition if you switch smartphones a ton. Let us know down in the comments section below if you’re seeing the new autofill sync option on your devices.

