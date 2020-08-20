Password managers make it much easier to have secure passwords for all of your accounts, and Google takes that a step farther by building one right into your Google account. Now, Google’s password manager can use biometric authentication with Android autofill.

In what’s absolutely an overdue change, the Autofill with Google password manager now offers the option to use a fingerprint sensor, (secure) face unlock system, and other forms of biometric authentication. The change was first highlighted by Android Police and arrives as a server-side update to Google Play Services.

When the feature rolls out to your device, it can be found under Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google. There, you’ll find a new “Autofill Security” menu that contains a toggle for biometric authentication.

Once enabled, this is using the BiometricPrompt API on Android 10+ devices, meaning it can pull from a fingerprint sensor, the face unlock array on Pixel 4/XL, and even iris scanners on updated Galaxy devices. Notably, this feature was in testing as far back as January.

This change is absolutely something that should have been around since day one. After all, every other password manager out there requires either biometrics, a PIN, or a “master password” to access this data. It’s good to see Google finally getting on board with that.

