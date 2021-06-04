With the launch of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G last year, Photos got a redesigned editing experience focused on smart suggestions and more granular controls. A small tweak today sees the Markup tools for drawing and adding text get elevated in the Google Photos editor.

Last year’s editor redesign moved “Markup” into a “More” tab that also surfaces third-party image apps installed on your device. It was previously located at the bottom of the screen in a bar/strip that showed all the available tools in one view without needing to swipe.

While you still need to scroll left, Google Photos has made Markup its own section between “Filters” and “More.” The Pen, Highlighter, and Text tools are unchanged in terms of functionality, but they make use of the new layout that’s used by other tools and filters. You have to tap into a mode before being able to take action.

It’s a good minor change that might increase usage of this capability as it’s no longer hidden even as people have several ways to edit screenshots, especially with Android 11+. Markup’s elevation in the Google Photos editor is rolling out now.

