With Google’s focus for Stadia shifting primarily to third-party games, developers such as Ubisoft take on a much more important role for the platform’s future. Today during its “Forward” event, Ubisoft showed its commitment to Stadia, announcing new games including Rainbow Six Extraction, a new Avatar title, and more coming to Google’s streaming platform.

Ubisoft Forward brought news from expansions of current games such as Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but on top of that some brand new announcements. The biggest announcements were that of Rainbow Six Extraction and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Rainbow Six Extraction is the latest expansion of the popular series, the first since 2014’s Siege. The game was previously known as “Quarantine” and brings “plenty of exciting new features” while basing its tactical gameplay on the ideas introduced in Siege. Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Stadia and other platforms on September 16th, 2021.

With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite To confront and eventually contain a growing alien threat known as Archæans, your squad can choose from a roster of 18 Rainbow Six Operators, each with their own set of gadgets, weapons, and abilities. Try different combinations of Operators to open new strategies to approach the Archæan threat in each of Extraction’s 12 maps. Set across four regions in the United States, these maps feature procedurally generated challenges, a diverse set of enemies, and infestations with increasing difficulty the further you go in the map, to keep your Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT) squad on its toes and test your teamwork.

The other major announcement was for a new game based on the 2009 film Avatar which has too many sequels set to be released over the course of the next few years. Ubisoft’s entry in the universe, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is a first-person action-adventure game where players are sent into a part of Pandora not yet explored in the movie. The game is set to be released in 2022.

In this new, standalone, extension of the Avatar universe, you play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Ubisoft’s full list of new game and expansion announcements for Stadia today includes the following, with brand new games highlighted in bold.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: