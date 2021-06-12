During its Ubisoft Forward event today, the company announced a few new titles coming out in 2021 including Riders Republic, a massive multiplayer game focused on outdoor sports that is coming to Google Stadia.

Update 6/12: During the latest Ubisoft Forward event just ahead of E3 2021, the developer has announced a release date for Riders Republic after delaying the game heavily from its previous February launch.

The game is now scheduled for release on September 2nd, 2021 across Stadia and other platforms. Closed betas will also be available for some players who sign up early.

Riders Republic is a brand new IP for Ubisoft which is focused on allowing players to team up with their friends or play on their own against dozens of others. The game is focused on outdoor sports which include BMX biking, snowboarding/skiing, and wingsuit flying too. Characters have customizable looks and there will be contests held within the game on a regular basis.

The game takes place in an open world with maps based on real-life locations including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite, Mammoth Mountain, and others.

Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass PvP races with more than 50 other players.

Riders Republic arrives February 25th, 2021 on all platforms including Google Stadia for $59.99.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: