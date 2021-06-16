Google launched a program to help teach kids about online safety four years ago. The latest update to the Be Internet Awesome curriculum today adds 11 new lessons following an outside evaluation.

The company commissioned a study from the University of New Hampshire that “recommended opportunities where kids could benefit from more guidance.” It otherwise found that the Google program aided online civility, recognizing what websites are safe, and responding to cyberbullying.

In partnership with online safety experts like Committee for Children and The Net Safety Collaborative, we’ve significantly expanded the Be Internet Awesome program, including 11 new lessons and more educator and family resources.

This new content provides “more guidance” in regards to online gaming, search engines, and video consumption. There are also sessions about social-emotional learning to “help students address cyberbullying and online harassment.” Content is tailored by age groups and grade levels.

Be Internet Awesome is currently available in 30 countries and 16 languages. This comes as Family Link for on-device management this year gained an “always allowed” apps option and more detailed activity reports.

It’s important to teach kids how to use the internet effectively, as family technology use in and outside of the classroom continues to grow — and we’re constantly looking for ways to make Be Internet Awesome even better.

