Google Stadia is gaining a new way to play from Android. Instead of using the native Flutter-based app, you can play Stadia from a lightweight Progressive Web App.

On iOS, a web app was a necessity for Stadia as Apple’s App Store requirements don’t allow for cloud gaming services without each game being individually approved. Instead, iPhone and iPad owners can use Safari to install Stadia as a Progressive Web App, putting a handy shortcut on the home screen without needing to install the native app. That said, the native app is still needed to configure the Stadia Controller onto your WiFi network.

Back in April, Google announced that it would soon be possible to play Stadia games on Android from the web app, just like iOS. Details were slim at the time, with the company choosing not to share a timeline for the feature.

In recent weeks, Stadia’s web app has offered a revamped experience on Android, complete with access to the store, your full game list, and saved captures. Better yet, the Progressive Web App has full support for things like party chat and YouTube live streaming — features notably lacking from Stadia’s native Android app.

As noted by OriginalPenguin on Twitter, the web app now allows you to play games from Android without using the native app. Google has confirmed to us that this feature is indeed intended to be rolling out to players.

Android Stadia PWA is rolling out! Don't know why you'd need this as you can play Stadia in the app, but whatever!#Stadia pic.twitter.com/dv3vFMbN8N — OriginalPenguin – Adam 🌈 (@OriginaIPenguin) June 16, 2021

To use Stadia’s new web app on your phone, simply open the Stadia website in Chrome for Android. You can either play in Chrome or open the three-dots menu and choose “Install app” to put the Progressive Web App on your home screen. If the updated version hasn’t rolled out to you yet, you’ll see a notice telling you to play from the native app or from a computer.

With the unique combination of ease of access — no need to install a hefty app, just an optional shortcut — and features not available in the main app — party chat, YouTube streaming, and proper store search — the new Progressive Web App may have just become the best way to play Stadia on Android.

Let us know if the Stadia PWA is available for you and what you think of it compared to the native app.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: