All of today’s best deals are headlined by a pair of discounts on Google Nest Thermostats from $118. That’s alongside an up to 43% off Anker Gold Box sale and the first discount on the new Beats Studio Buds at $135. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostats on sale from $118

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at a $50 discount, which matches our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. We’re also tracking the newer but less feature-packed Google Nest Thermostat for $118, as well.

Anker Gold Box sale takes up to 43% off

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 43% off Anker power banks and Lightning cables. One standout is the Anker USB-C Portable 10000mAh Power Bank for $20. Regularly $35, this is up to 43% in savings, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find.

This compact power bank features a case that’s 0.6 inches thick to house its 10,000mAh battery. It provides a 20W USB-C port that can “charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes,” as well as a 12W USB port for juicing up a second device. Ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable, the travel pouch, and an 18-month warranty.

Beats Studio Buds see first deal to $135

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds as a pre-order for $135. Officially launching next Friday, June 25. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first cash discount we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats and scores you a rare opportunity to get these on day one without having to pay full price.

Having just been announced at the beginning of the week, the new Beats Studio Buds arrive in three different styles, complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

