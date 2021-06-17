Compared to previous generations, the rollout of Google’s 2020 phone lineup was much more staggered given world events. Pixel 5 and 4a 5G stock on the US Google Store is now fluctuating in a sign that supply might be limited or nearing the end.

As of Thursday evening, the unlocked and Google Fi Pixel 5 is listed as “out of stock.” You can only purchase the Verizon model from the stateside Google Store. The Pixel 4a 5G is seeing the same status.

That said, inventory has briefly returned over the course of this evening only to disappear again after a short while. (If you’re trying to purchase a phone, keep refreshing the config page and you might be able to add to cart.) This fluctuation is par for the course when the Google Store runs low on stock. Supply is normal at international Google Stores.

The main product pages still say “Buy” in the top-right corner. It’s not clear if the phones are no longer in production or whether there is currently no inventory but more is on the way. In the first scenario, Google will eventually gray out the button and switch to an “Out of stock” status. We’ve reached out to the company for comment.

It would be highly unusual if the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G was discontinued this early, thus leaving the Pixel 4a as Google’s only phone. There does not appear to be any inventory fluctuations for Google’s popular $349 mid-ranger.

Then again, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL went out of stock (on August 5, 2020) way before last year’s successors were ready.

COVID-19 is most likely behind the limited availability as manufacturing and supply chains continue to be impacted. For example, Google’s next mid-range phone is seeing a more limited rollout as a result. According to Google, the Pixel 5a 5G will roughly launch around the same time as the Pixel 4a, which debuted in August of 2020.

