OxygenOS Open Beta 6 plus Open Beta 11 have now been confirmed as rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8T series with the update bringing a new feature alongside the June 2021 security patch.

After Pete Lau confirmed that the more open working relationship and merging of Oppo and OnePlus development teams is just starting to get into gear. While future hardware may be more closely aligned than ever before, existing product lines still need to be updated, and 2020s flagship OnePlus series are now on the receiving end of some software attention — albeit in the form of a beta build. OxygenOS Open Beta 11 was confirmed as rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, while OxygenOS Open Beta 6 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8T.

The most notable addition here is the inclusion of the June security patch, which is fairly prompt based upon OnePlus’s previous update efforts. It may have taken a long time for OnePlus to adopt the Always-on display functionality, but now you have the ability to take a screenshot of your screen if you so wish. OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and 11 also include a new UI for the OnePlus Share pop-up sheet, which we have yet to see to fully decipher.

Other notables include connection improvements when taking or placing calls while connected to OnePlus Buds or the OnePlus Watch. Plus some obligatory tweaks for spotty Wi-Fi connections. You can check out the full changelog for all three devices below:

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life Newly added the screenshot function for AOD Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Share Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page

Network Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network



Obviously, this is still beta software after all. So while it’s nice to see the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 series get the latest security patch, it’s still disappointing that stable builds are not prioritized. Sure, you might get pre-release features and early looks, but let’s hope that the tighter Oppo-OnePlus development means more prompt updates — especially as this has been a big promise.

OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and 11 should now be rolling out to those already enrolled on the preview program. However, you might be able to grab the OTA .zip files and sideload manually using Oxygen Updater.

