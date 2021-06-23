Stadia for Google TV officially launches today, and to celebrate, some Chromecast owners are getting a 50% discount on the Stadia Controller.

Be on the lookout for a “Your Chromecast with Google TV just got an upgrade” email advertising the latest features. Stadia is on top of the list, and Google is encouraging usage with a “Pick up and play with 50% off the Stadia Controller” offer.

Use the code below to save big on the best way to play on Stadia. New users get a free month of Stadia Pro with access to free games, exclusive discounts, and more.

The alphanumeric code brings the Stadia Controller down to $34.50 from $69. Clicking “Redeem offer” in the email takes you to the Google Store configuration page, where you can choose from Clearly White, Just Black, or Wasabi. Be sure to use/share the link in the email rather than manual code entry as there are some issues with the latter approach.

Promotional code offer is provided by Google LLC for use on Google Store only, and subject to the following terms. Offer ends July 30, 2021 11:59 pm GMT or while supplies last.

Unfortunately, this discount does not stack with the Chromecast and Stadia Controller bundle deal from this morning. It’s unclear if Google plans to make a new edition after Premiere and Chromecast Ultra sell out. Offering one would provide a more unified experience and package for new users.

Meanwhile, this Chromecast with Google TV email also covers kids profile, the Spanish language experience with content recommendations, and Sling TV live “tab” integration. All these features have already been released.

